Goalkeeper of the Year award, a challenge to keep working to build myself – Danlad Ibrahim

King Faisal shot-stopper, Danlad Ibrahim has said that he does not see the Goalkeeper of the Year award as a success but a challenge for him to keep working hard in order to build himself.

The on-loan Asante Kotoko goalie was crowned Goalkeeper of the Year by the Ghana Football Awards last Saturday in Accra.



He was picked ahead of Black Stars and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora and Richard Ofori who plays for Orlando Pirates in South Africa.



Ibrahim's heroics in helping Ghana win the CAF U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania played an instrumental role.

Reacting to the success chalked, he said, “Winning goalkeeper of the year award is no fluke. It has been hard work and sacrifice within the year under review.”



“Nonetheless, I do not see it as a success but a challenge to keep working hard to build myself,” he told Opemsou FM.



