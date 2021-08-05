Goalkeepers' coach Najawu Issah reassigned to Black Stars B

Goalkeeper coach Najawu Issah to Black Stars B

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reassigned goalkeeper coach Najawu Issah to Black Stars B - made up of home-based players.

Issah, who is also a member of Kotoko's technical team, has been replaced by Richard Kingson.



Kingson has been reappointed after he lost the role in December 2019 when the Black Stars technical team headed by Kwasi Appiah was dissolved.



Issah arrived with Charles Akonnor and has been training goalkeepers of the senior national team for the past one and a half years.

He previously worked with Legon Cities before joining Asante Kotoko prior to the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



On Tuesday, as many as 43 players received invitations to report to Black Stars B camp.