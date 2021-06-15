Goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League have been outstanding this season - Abubakari Damba

• Abubakari Damba is impressed with the level of goalkeeping in GPL

Retired national goalkeeper, Abubakari Damba says he has been impressed with the level of goalkeeping in the Ghana Premier League this season.



With just a couple of matches to end the season, the veteran goalkeeper disclosed in an interview with GhanaWeb on the Sports Check show that the new entrants in the domestic league have been competitive.



“The goalkeeping department has been very active this year and I have seen it in Abalora, the Aduana goalkeeper, the WAFA goalkeeper has also impressed me. The goalkeeper of Great Olympics has also proven himself,” Damba stated.

According to him, the goalkeepers must be given the opportunity and right training to perform at their best.



”These are goalkeepers when given the right training they will definitely hit the headlines. Abalora stands tall when it comes to clean sheets but it’s not the clean sheets that make you the best goalie.”



He added, “For me, in terms of goalkeeping, the goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League have been very impressive.”



