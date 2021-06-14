Goalkeeping is the most important position in football – Abukari Damba

• Damba believes that goalkeepers deserve special credit for their role

• He posits that goalkeeping role is the most important in a team's set-up



• He also advised African countries to invest in their goalkeepers



Ghanaian coach and former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abukari Damba has opined that the goalkeeping department is the most important in the setup of team.



There has been a raging debate on social media over the issue with legendary footballers Rio Ferdinand and Cesc Fabregas offering dissenting views.



Whiles Ferdinand who was a centre back thinks defenders perform the most crucial role, Fabregas who was a midfielder made a case for his position.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check programme, Abukari Damba listed a number of reasons to validate his stance that goalkeepers are the most important in football.

He reasoned that unlike other positions where players can make mistakes, goalkeepers cannot afford to commit any error as any mistake could lead to a goal.



He added that the position requires total concentration which places some form of pressure on goalkeepers.



“All the main actors on the pitch make mistakes and they can be covered but the goalkeepers’ mistake is final. The goalkeeper singlehandedly can win and lose games not consciously or deliberately. Goalkeeper’s mistake is final for which reason he must concentrate for ninety minutes plus depending the duration of the game.”.



“So, the goalkeeper must be alert for the entire duration of the game and this the reason I believe the goalkeeper is the most important player on the pitch. I don’t think goalkeepers add pressure. Goalkeeping is a choice. It’s a whole responsibility. You know the dynamics of goalkeeping and you know what comes with it.”.



“Goalkeepers are human beings they have their low points and high points but you are not allowed to make fundamental mistakes. The coach on the sidelines cannot tell you what to do in a particular situation that is why you are a professional and you must be able to interpret the situation and act accordingly, that is why we say goalkeepers must be very smart,” he said.



