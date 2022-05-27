Goals and assists: What Ghanaians should expect from new boy, Antoine Semenyo

Bristol City forward, Antoine Semenyo has gotten his Black Stars invitation after completing his switch from England to Ghana.

The English-born Ghanaian international was named in Otto Addo's 33-man-squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.



The 22-year-old striker is part of the three debutants who were invited by Otto Addo and his technical team for the upcoming international assignments.



Bechem United forward Augustine Okrah and Braydon Manu and Antoine Semenyo will be the new faces in the Black Stars camp for the upcoming games.



Aside the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Antoine Semenyo will also play in a four-nation tournament (Ghana, Japan, Chile, and Tunisia) with the Black Stars as part of the preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Having already scored 8 goals with 12 assists for Bristol City in the just ended English Championship, Ghanaians will be expecting him to add more bite to the attack.

His pace, shooting skills, and drive will be a huge plus for the Ghana team ahead of the upcoming games.



Watch highlights of Antoine Semenyo in the just-ended season in the post below:







