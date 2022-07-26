Goals, skills, assists - All you need to know about Kotoko's Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala

Asante Kotoko have reportedly completed the signing of Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala Dese from Uganda Revenue Authority FC.

Mukwala is said to have penned a two-year deal with the Reds according to multiple reports.



The Ugandan has been on Kotoko's radar for the past two years and the Porcupines have finally managed to secure the signature of the striker.



Kotoko look to continue to add squad depth to their team ahead of a busy 2022/2023 season. Asante Kotoko will compete in the Ghana Premier League, CAF Champions League and the domestic League Cup.



Mukwala will be expected to boost the squad with his unique attributes.



Played for Uganda national team

The 23-year-old has played for the Ugandan U-23 and the Senior National Team. He received his debut call-up in 2021 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



In 2018, he helped the Uganda U-23 team finish third in the COSAFA Cup netting three goals in five games.



Goals



Mukwala is known for his goals. He has scored 40 goals in 73 games in the past three seasons.



In the 2019/20 season, he netted 13 goals in 23 matches and won the Ugandan Premier League top scorer.

His tally increased by one in the 2020/2021 season, scoring 14 goals in 24 matches



During his last campaign in the UPL- 2021/2022 season, he scored 13 goals in 26 matches.



Versatile forward



Steven Mukwala is a talented player who can play multiple positions in the front line because to his exceptional skill set.



Due to his speed, quick feet, and ability to pick a pass, he could play right behind the striker or as an inside forward on the wings.

Clubs played for



In the UPL, he has represented three different teams. In 2017, at the age of 18, he secured a transfer from lower-tier side Singo to Vipers.



He was loaned to FC Maroon FC after two seasons and came back in 2020. The leading scorer at the time was sold to Uganda Revenue Authority by Vipers when Marron FC failed to make the deal with him permanent.



Watch his highlights below





