0
Menu
Sports

God gave me 3 goals against Benin - Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker

Annor Walker 567890987 Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker and assistant Bismarck K Mensah(Green)

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2023CHAN: Ghana beat Benin in first leg

Ghana-Benin second leg slated for Sunday

Daniel Afriyie scores as Ghana beat Benin in Cape Coast

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker has said God gave his side three goals in their 2023 Championship of Africa Nation qualifiers against Benin on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Annor steered the Galaxies formerly known as local Black Stars to an emphatic 3-0 win over Benin in the first leg of the tie.

Speaking after the match, the manager claimed that while he had hoped for four goals, God provided him with three.

"I was determined and ready to win and win well, I wanted four goals but what God has given me is three, so I have accepted it”

Hearts of Oak trio, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan, and Gladson Awako were on the scoresheet.

Ghana have now taken a giant step toward qualifying for the next with the comprehensive first-leg victory at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The return leg will take place the Stade de l'Amitié General Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority calls for immediate steps to correct the inscription on Mills’ bust
Koku Anyidoho slams NDC, Mills family
‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
Mahama slams 'architects' of 'needless controversy' over Atta-Mills' resting place
Kpebu's apology to Akufo-Addo triggers social media reactions
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Related Articles: