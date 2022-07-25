God gave me 3 goals against Benin - Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker and assistant Bismarck K Mensah(Green)

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker has said God gave his side three goals in their 2023 Championship of Africa Nation qualifiers against Benin on Sunday, July 24, 2022.



Annor steered the Galaxies formerly known as local Black Stars to an emphatic 3-0 win over Benin in the first leg of the tie.



Speaking after the match, the manager claimed that while he had hoped for four goals, God provided him with three.

"I was determined and ready to win and win well, I wanted four goals but what God has given me is three, so I have accepted it”



Hearts of Oak trio, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan, and Gladson Awako were on the scoresheet.



Ghana have now taken a giant step toward qualifying for the next with the comprehensive first-leg victory at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The return leg will take place the Stade de l'Amitié General Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou on Sunday, July 31, 2022.



EE/BOG