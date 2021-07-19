God has disgraced 'greedy' Kotoko, that’s why they couldn’t win the league title - Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal Babes Owner, Alhaji Grusah

Controversial bankroller of King Faisal Alhaji Karim Grusah has gone hard on Kumasi Asante Kotoko after his club beat the drop.

Grusah has claimed on Asempa FM that the Porcupine Warriors wished King Faisal had been relegated from the Ghanaian top-flight.



He reveals he phoned Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah to inform him of rumours making rounds that Kotoko wanted to play a match of convenience with Elmina Sharks in order to push Faisal down the pecking order.



“God has disgraced and shamed Kotoko that is why they couldn’t win the league title. They wanted King Faisal to be relegated,” he told Benedict Kwadwo Mensah on Asempa FM.

“I heard rumours making rounds that Kotoko wanted to play a match of convenience with Elmina Sharks so in an event that we lose to Liberty Professionals we suffer relegation but that did not happen. God has shamed them,” he added.



“During the course of the period I had calls from people within Kotoko urging me to support to beat Hearts of Oak but I told them that even if I have to support Hearts to assassinate them I will do that. They are pained because Kotoko couldn’t win the league title,” he ended.



King Faisal held Liberty Professionals to a 0-0 draw at the WAFA Arena in Sogakope to safeguard their status in the Ghana Premier League.