God revealed to me that Ghana will not qualify for World Cup - Prophet Ogya Nyame claims

The founder and leader of Shining Grace Chapel International, Prophet Isaac Appiah popularly known as Ogya Nyame, has claimed that God has already revealed the outcome of Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Nigeria to him.



Prophet Ogya Nyame has said that the interpretations of the vision he had means that the Black Stars will not make it to the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup in November.



According to him, he saw in a vision that the Super Eagles of Nigeria were jubilating after the two-legged game with the Black Stars in both Accra and Lagos.

“Do you know that I have already watched Ghana’s game against Nigeria and I saw the Nigerians jubilating after the two games and that means that the Black Stars will not qualify,” he said in an interview on Accra FM.



The Black Stars have been paired against the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round.



The Super Eagles will travel to Ghana for the first leg on March 22 before hosting the Black Stars for the second leg in Lagos.



