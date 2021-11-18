'God’s power and blessings are on King Faisal' – Alhaji Grusah

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Alhaji Grusah is happy about King Faisal’s start to the new Ghana Premier League season

King Faisal are unbeaten in the three games they have played so far



They crushed Aduana’s 46 home games unbeaten run with a 3-1 win in Dormaa



Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Grusah has attributed his team’s current form in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season to hard work and the blessings of God.



King Faisal who were nearly relegated in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League have had a strong start to the new campaign as they are tied on point and goal difference with leaders Asante Kotoko.



The Kumasi-based club have had three consecutive victories in the Ghana Premier League after beating WAFA, Aduana Football Club, and regionals rivals Ashantigold SC to maintain a one hundred percent winning record.

Asked about the secret of the team as they keep on winning games consecutively unlike the previous seasons, Alhaji Grusah said that they have been blessed by God.



“The team has changed and it is also because of hard work and dedication. God's power and blessing are also on the team and that is why we are having a smooth campaign,” tough-talking Grusah told reporters.



King Faisal will play as visitors to Berekum Chelsea at the Berekum Golden City Park on matchday four.



