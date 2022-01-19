‘God will punish you’ - Countryman Songo rains curses as Ghana bows out of 2021 AFCON

Ghana exit 2021 AFCON after a disappointing outing

Comoros beats Black Stars 3-2 in 2021 AFCON



FIFA ranks Comoros 132nd in the world



Ghana sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly called Countryman Songo has rained curses on people he thinks have contributed to the decline of national teams in the last couple of years.



This comes after Ghana’s worst-ever performance in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations after the Black Stars were eliminated from the 2021 edition without winning a single game in a group that had Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



The Black Stars lost 3-2 to the Coelacanths of Comoros in the final Group C game at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, to end their AFCON campaign.

Reacting to Ghana’s abysmal performance in the Cup of Nations, Countryman Songo called out the leadership of the Ghana Football Association for collapsing the team due to their selfish interference.



He added that God will punish anybody who has contributed to the decline of the Black Stars for using the team for their selfish gains by influencing call-ups for players who do not deserve to wear the national colours.



“Look at the level of the Black Stars now and see the top football some people are playing and this is because of your selfish interest. You (GFA officials) have used the national team as a business entity where you influence call-ups for your players who do not deserve to be there. Look at us now.”



“Why are you killing Ghanaians in this way? And is all because of your stupid appetite to make money at the expense of the happiness of the masses? You are bad people and you will reap what you have sowed. I curse you to God and he will punish you accordingly to your evil deeds,” an emotional Countryman Songo said after the game.



