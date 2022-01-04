0
Godfred Donsah completes move to Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor

Ghana International Godfred Donsah.jfif Ghana international Godfred Donsah

Tue, 4 Jan 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah has completed a move to Turkish Super lig side Yeni Malatyaspor on a free transfer as reported by GHANASoccernet.com earlier on Tuesday.

Donsah sealed his transfer on Tuesday where he signed a two-year contract after successfully passing his medical examination.

The 25-year-old central midfielder parted ways with Serie A club Bologna FC on 4 January 2022 as his contract expired.

Donsah has already spent half of the 2021-22 campaign at Serie B side FC Crotone where he made 14 appearances and scored once.

The ex-Palermo youth player moved to Bologna in July 2016 from Cagliari Calcio for a fee of around €5.0 million after a successful loan spell.

At Bologna, Donsah enjoyed loan stints at Cercle Brugge in Belgium in August 2019 and Caykur Rizespor in Turkey in August 2020.

Donsah will now be a teammate to Ghana international striker Benjamin Tetteh.

