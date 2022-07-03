Godfried Frimpong begins pre-season training with Moreireinse in Portugal

Godfried Frimpong (right) with his trainer

Netherlands-born Ghanaian defender Godfried Frimpong has reported to begin pre-season training with club Moreireinse FC ahead of the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old left-back resumed camp duties alongside his team mates on Friday as preparations for the 2022-23 campaign commenced with medical tests.



Frimpong will be looking to start the season as he finished last term where he featured in five consecutive matches for the first time since he joined the club.



The former Netherlands youth player managed 12 appearances in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season in his first spell in a top-flight.

Frimpong joined Moreirense in July 2021 from Benfica B where he played 40 times in the Portuguese second-tier and scored once and provided 6 assists across four seasons.



Frimpong has starred the U16 and U18 teams of the Netherlands but remains eligible to represent Ghana since he is a descent of the West African country.