Godson Kyeremeh nets consolation goal for SM Caen in narrow defeat to Le Havre

Godson Kyeremeh

Ghanaian international, Godson Kyeremeh climbed off the bench to score for SM Caen in the narrow defeat to Le Havre in the French Ligue 2.

The talented attacker has displayed good form for his club since the start of the 2022/23 football season but is yet to command a regular place in the starting eleven.



Today he was included in the SM Caen matchday squad that travelled take on Le Havre on matchday seven of the ongoing French Ligue 2 season.



Following a slow start to the match, Le Havre took the lead after seven minutes into the first half when Victor Lekhal equalized with a fine strike.

At halftime when his team was still trailing, Godson Kyeremeh was introduced into the game. In the end he scored late in the match.



Unfortunately, it was not enough as a strike from Jamal Thiare earlier in the second half ensured that Le Havre grabbed the three points at full time.



With his goal today, Godson Kyeremeh now has two goals aftet making five appearances in the French Ligue 2.