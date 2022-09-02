Godson Kyeremeh satisfied with performance for SM Caen in draw against FC Pau

Godson Kyeremeh

Ghanaian international, Godson Kyeremeh has opened up on his performance for SM Caen in the French Ligue 2 encounter against FC Pau.

The forward started for his team last Tuesday and glittered with his displays to help the team earn a crucial point.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Godson Kyeremeh said he hopes to put up more of such performances going forward.



“Personally, I felt pretty good. It was necessary to work differently than usual faced with this game system. I tried to bring what I know how to do and what is asked of me.

“The most important thing for me today is to play as much as possible. If tomorrow, they put me on the bench, it will not change my state of mind. I hope all the same to be as often as possible holder,” Godson Kyeremeh said after the FC Pau draw.



On Friday, the Ghanaian winger will hope to have the chance to feature for SM Caen when the team takes on Le Havre.