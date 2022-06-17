Godsway Donyoh rules out move to Israeli side Bnei Sakhnin FC

Godsway Donyoh

Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh has rejected a move to Israeli side Bnei Sakhnin FC.

The Maccabi Haifa midfielder has been a transfer target for Saknin FC as they look to bolster their attack next season.



According to sources, Donyoh is not interested in joining the club and has told close friends about it.



The attacker is said to have turned down the offer following last season's incident which led to Maccabi Haifa's game against Sakhnin being postponed.



Sakhnin were supposed to host Maccabi Haifa in the city of Petah Tikva in central Israel instead of their home turf because of a punishment imposed for crowd trouble.



However, Sakhnin did not meet security requirements for the match, and therefore Israeli police shut down the stadium in Petah Tikva.



The 27-year-old is set for a transfer move in the ongoing transfer window.

The former Dynamo Dresden midfielder made 26 appearances and scored five goals with four assists in the 2021/22 season.



