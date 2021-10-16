Godsway Donyoh scores in Maccabi Haifa big away win over Hapoel Jerusalem

Ghanaian midfielder, Godsway Donyoh

Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh was on target for Maccabi Haifa in their 4-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli top-flight on Saturday.

Maccabi Haifa scored as early as the ninth minute through Dolev Haziza.



Hapoel Jerusalem got the equalizer in the 27th minute through Guy Hadida.



Maccabi increased their lead with a few minutes to end the first half through Mahmoud Jaber in the 42nd minute.



The former Nordsjaelland midfielder was introduced into the game in the 62nd minute.

Donyoh scored just six minutes after coming off from the bench to increase the lead for Maccabi Haifa.



Mahmoud Jaber got his brace in the 85th minute to seal the win for the away side.



Godsway Donyoh has scored one goal in six appearances for Maccabi Haifa in the ongoing campaign.