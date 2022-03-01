Godwin Attram targets GPL promotion after acquiring Accra City Stars

Former Ghanaian player, Godwin Attram

Former Ghana international Godwin Attram has acquired Division One club Accra City Stars as part of the Attram De’Visser Sporting family.

Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM, Godwin Attram explained the reason behind acquiring the new club.



“I feel the plan I have for the players and the academy should be different.”



“I have realised that the players should develop a little bit here by going through the ranks that is why I decided to get a Division One club, and we try and qualify to the Premier League”.



“Sometimes when you develop players and give them out to the other clubs, there are a lot of factors that hinder them which also contributed to buying the club.”

The former Ghana international admitted that running and managing a club in the country is difficult but has modules that will help him.



“It is difficult to manage a team, but if you have plans and structures, I don’t think it will be too difficult”.



“I will be happy to qualify to the Premier League immediately, but it’s not easy. The team is currently placed in the fourth position, just four points difference from the top. The second round is about to start, and any team can qualify”, he added.