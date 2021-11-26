Godwin Partey: Watch highlight of Thomas Partey's kid brother

Thomas Partey's younger brother schools in the US
Godwin Partey has 4 goals in 8 games
Godwin Partey plays for Monroe College's men's football team
Godwin Partey, the younger brother of Thomas Partey is set to take the path of his senior brother and Arsenal Star of becoming a top footballer.
Godwin just like Thomas plays as a central defensive midfielder and his runs, movement, anticipation and slick passing are no different from the Black Stars assistant captain.
Currently, Godwin school in the United States and players for Monroe College's Men's football team.
According to the school's website, He has featured in 8 games this year for Monroe, scoring four goals.
Watch his highlight posted by Samuel Zigua, spokesperson for Thomas Partey
