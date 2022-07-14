Golden Arms intensify training for 2022 Africa Armwrestling Championship

37 armwrestlers are in camp training

The National Armwrestling Team, Golden Arms, have begun non-residential training towards their participation in the 2022 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria.

A team of 37 male and female drafted from the last National Championship representing clubs, security services, the North, Ashanti, Volta, Central and Eastern regions have intensified training regime and are rigorously battling morning and evening in their quest to make the final team.



The Golden Arms currently training at The Gym located on the Atta Mills High Street in Accra under Technical Director for the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Mr Husseini Akuetteh Addy and assistant Nii Otoo Larkyne and team would be trimmed prior to their departure.



The GAF Technical Team has mentioned that the final selected athletes would have a residential camping a week to the Lagos Championship.

The continent would be converging at the largest city in Nigeria between July 19 and July 24, 2022 to battle for continental bragging rights and laurels at the 11th edition of the Africa Championship.



Source : www.ghanaarmwrestling.com