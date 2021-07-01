Golf: President's Putter returns Thursday at Centre of World Golf Club

The annual flagship golf tournament hosted by the President of the Golf Club

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

The annual President’s Putter Golf Championship will return this year on Thursday, July 1 at the Centre of The World Golf Club, formerly known as the Tema Country Golf Club, after a recess over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day competition, which is an annual flagship golf tournament hosted by the President of the Golf Club, will kick off on Thursday, 1st July to Saturday, 3rd July 2021, with exciting competitions among some of the country's best golfers.



It will be hosted by the President of the Centre of The World Golf Club, Dr Paul Owusu-Baah, who said he was excited to be reviving the competition after its suspension due to COVID-19.



He said it will feature both Professional and Amateur Golfers from various golf clubs across the country.



Dr Owusu-Baah said the first two days will witness the professional golfers slugging it out for honours while the final day of the competition will be climaxed by over 120 Amateur Golfers nationwide, challenging each other for the ultimate prize.



“We are expecting to have all the best professional golfers competing for honours after the competition took a break last year. I decided to revive it this time around when I was made President of the club some months ago, ” he said.

He added that the competition provided a unique networking platform for participants and corporate bodies with the Tema Women’s Hospital being the headline sponsor and corporate giants such as MTN, Guinness Ghana Ltd., Latex Foam, GT Radial, Blowchem Industries Ltd., Adonko Bitters, Voltic, VVIP and Wonders Rising Stars Academy also co-sponsoring.



The Club’s President said he expected the competition to also help improve health and well-being, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said it would also promote sports development in the country as it promised to be a successful and fun-filled tournament.



He added that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during the tournament.