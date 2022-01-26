‘Good coach’ CK Akonnor was gagged, disrespected by GFA – Country Man Songo claims

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

GFA fire Akonnor as Black Stars coach

Milovan Rajevac appointed as Akonnor’s replacement



Ghana knocked out of AFCON 2021



Ghanaian Sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyeman better known as Countryman Songo has disclosed that some Ghana Football Association authorities conspired to run down former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor.



Akonnor was appointed in 2020 and was axed after 20 months in charge. The former Ghana International guided the Black Stars to qualify for AFCON 2021 before his dismissal.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening show with Paul Adom Otchere, Countryman Songo revealed that Akonnor’s time in the Ghana national team was ruined with interference from the GFA on player call-ups and other issues.

He noted Akonnor failed to stamp his authority as the FA disrespected and suppressed his control over the team.



“CK is a good coach, they didn’t respect him, it was not there. They were gagging the guy not to work,” Songo stated. He added, “CK’s only problem was that he wasn’t courageous to make certain decisions like the power invested in him by Sports Minister and President to manage the Black Stars.”



“When a coach does his selection, they will add theirs and cancel some players out. He allowed it because he wanted to keep his job. Ghana is paying you $25,000 every 4 weeks,” the Sports presenter stated.



According to Songo, “the last straw was when they brought in another player from England’s 3rd tier side and CK denied knowing this player but the next moment, he was in the squad and also played. From that day onwards I knew he had lost it.”