Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport

Ghana's hope of having Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi represent the country could become a reality after the player completed the processes to acquire a Ghanaian passport recently.



The UEFA Champions League winner is reported to have completed the process of acquiring his Ghanaian passport which is an important step in switching nationalities.



According to the reports, Hudson-Odoi finalized the process during his last visit to Ghana in February.

Sports Journalist Saddick Adams who broke the news stated that the former Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah Agyeman confirmed to him that Callum Hudson-Odoi was assisted to complete processes to acquire his Ghanaian passport during his last visit to the country.



Despite playing for England’s national team on three occasions, Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for the Black Stars per the new FIFA rules on players switching nationalities.



Hudson-Odoi would be eligible to play for the Black Stars if he does not honour any Three Lions call-up by November 2022 when he would be free to switch nationalities to another country.



The 21-year-old attacker has represented England at all youth levels, from U16 to U21, and made his first senior international appearance in 2019.



The Chelsea star has been tight-lipped over his decision to either represent Ghana or England in the future.

Ghana would play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they have been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and Korean Republic



