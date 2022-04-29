Good news for Medeama as key players return ahead of Aduana clash

Umar Abdul Rabi

Medeama SC Head Coach, Umar Abdul Rabi ahead of the team’s matchday 27 fixture away to Dormaa Aduana Stars has provided injury and suspension updates to his squad.

According to the young gaffer, the team has been boosted with the return of Baba Musah, who was forced out of action after sustaining an injury in Medeama’s week 23 game against defending champions, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium, and new sensation, Umar Mohammed, whose two yellow cards at the El Wak Stadium in the Mauve and Yellow walloping 3-1 defeat to Legon Cities fortnight ago.



In a related development, talented wing forward, Ebenezer Ackahbi, Sule Musah, Michael Sefah, and defender Kingsley Adjei have all resumed full training with the squad and should be available for selection.

The team is unlikely however to be with defender Kofi Asmah, who picked up a knock last Sunday and was substituted in the first of against WAFA.



Third-ranked Medeama SC will be seeking to maintain their status among the top four clubs in the ongoing Ghana Premier League by avoiding defeat at Dormaa over the weekend.