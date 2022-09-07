0
Menu
Sports

Good news for alcohol consumers as fans will be allowed to drink beer at 2022 World Cup

Alcohol Immune System Healthy Fans will be allowed to drink alcohol at the World Cup

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian football fans who have insatiable craving for alcoholic beverages have been told they can drink as much as possible with Qatar set to permit ticketed fans to buy alcoholic beer at World Cup soccer matches starting three hours before kickoff and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match, a source with knowledge of plans for the tournament said.

Budweiser, a major World Cup sponsor with exclusive rights to sell beer at the tournament, will serve beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each stadium, but not in the stadium stands or concourse, the source said.

This year’s World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organizers of an event sponsored by a major beer brand and often associated with beer-drinking fans.

“Beer will be available when gates open, which is three hours before kickoff. Whoever wants to have a beer will be able to. And then when they leave the stadium as well for one hour after the final whistle,” the source said.

Additionally, Budweiser will be permitted to serve beer in part of the main FIFA fan zone in central Doha from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. every day of the 29-day tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20, the source said.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG