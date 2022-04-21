0
Good things happen to good people- Arteta on Eddie Nketiah's brace against Chelsea

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta has applauded Ghana target Eddie Nketiah for his outstanding contribution in his side's 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal got their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea.

The Gunners' hopes of securing a place in next season's Champions League had been significantly damaged by those losses but this win will provide renewed belief.

The 22-year-old striker who is being chased by Ghana scored twice either half of the game as his side got their top four hopes back on track with a 3-2 victory over Tuchel's men.

Arteta said on Nketiah: "What I've been saying all the time about Eddie - good things happen to good people. He has proven that (his commitment) all season, if I'm happy for anyone it is him."

It was Nketiah's first goals of the season in the English Premier League this season after 7 matches.

The forward was on the books at the west London outfit for seven years from 2008 before he was shown the door. Arsenal soon picked him up and he returned to make his mark.

