'Goods sold are not returnable' - Great Olympics tweet amidst Gladson Awako rumours

Former Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako

• Great Olympics says they won’t pay any refund to Hearts of Oak for Awako’s transfers

• Awako is currently battling with personal issues after joining the Phobians



• He is yet to play a game for Hearts of Oak



Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, has subtly reacted to media reports surrounding Gladson Awako’s future at rival club Hearts of Oak.



Gladson Awako is yet to play for Accra Hearts of Oak since joining them from Great Olympics and media reports indicated that the Phobians are planning on sending him to his former club.



He has also not attended the team's training for close to two weeks and did not partake in Accra Hearts' CAF Champions League clash against CI Kamsar.

But in the midst of the media speculations about the future of Gladson Awako, Great Olympics in a Twitter post, although the player’s name was not mentioned, seem to have shut down these reports.



“Goods sold are not returnable,” the tweet read.



Meanwhile, General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has said that they are not going to refund any money to Hearts of Oak if Gladson Awako decides to leave.



“Awako is Hearts of Oak player. If he decides to leave the club, it’s his decision, not Olympics’ decision, we sold him to Accra Hearts of Oak, and I don’t think they (Hearts) can seek any money from us,” he told Rainbow Radio in an interview.