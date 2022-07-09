Gov't committed to a successful World Cup - Sports Minister

Mustapha Ussif

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) together with the Chief Director met with the Black Princesses to assure them of Government's support as they embark on their Europe tour ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

He urged the team to represent Ghana well on the world stage and make the Nation and themselves proud.



‘As you prepare to embark on this journey to Costa Rica, you paid a courtesy call on his excellency the Vice President and the Chief of Staff who congratulated you on behalf of the President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’.



‘You were told I will be reaching out to you and today I am here to deliver the special package to the team. As I deliver this package, I urge you to do more as you look to make a sixth consecutive world cup appearance’.



‘As you go, bear in mind you are not representing yourself but the entire 31 million people of Ghana so as you get on the pitch, you should know that you are lifting the flag of our nation high’.



‘Give your all when you are given the opportunity, and follow the directives and instructions given to you by your technical team so that the objective that we have set together with the hard-working GFA President, will be achieved’.

‘We are not yet going to Costa Rica to represent but to make an impact by at least qualifying from the group stage to the next round and if possible, win the trophy’.



‘I have no doubt at all after watching you play this evening and I can tell you are poised for action and you are going to do well in Costa Rica. This is a big platform and opportunity given to you to show what you can do for the nation and yourself. Go out there to showcase your talent and that may lead you to big places you only dreamt of’.



‘Government is doing everything to make your journey a good one and apart from this special package, we have put in place everything to have fruitful preparation, financial and logistics. We believe in you that is why the Government is fully supporting you and we believe you will make an impact and lift the flag of this country high and never disappoint us’.



‘Our prayers are with you as you leave for the journey in Costa Rica and hopefully bring the trophy to Ghana’.



The Black Princesses are drawn in Group D alongside Japan, U.S.A and the Netherlands. The tournament will kick off on August 10 -28, 2022.