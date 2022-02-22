Government approves Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, other Black Stars appointees

L-R Black Stars interim boss, Otto Addo; Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have approved the new management and technical committees for the Black Stars.



Newly-appointed member of the committee for the national team, Alhaji Grusah revealed the approval in an interview with Happy FM.



The King Faisal owner said GFA Boss, Kurt Okraku confirmed to him that the ministry has accepted the new changes.

“According to the President Of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku the Ministry has approved the appointment” Grusah told Happy FM.



The Sports ministry ordered the FA to restructure the Black Stars management committee and relive then head coach, Milovan Rajevac after Ghana's poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation.



The FA in that regard axed Rajevac and announced an interim technical team and new management committee for the Black Stars on February 9, 2022.



Part of the statement on the appointment of the technical team reads:



"Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.

Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria."



Whereas GFA vice president, Mark Addo chair the management committee.



"The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Vice President Mark Addo as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.



Other Members of the Committee include Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana Captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah," GFA announced.