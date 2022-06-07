Government can earn more from Sports than Agriculture - Rences FC owner

Owner of division two football team Rences FC, Francis Mensah Afotey (L)

Source: SVTV Africa

Owner of division two football team Rences FC, Francis Mensah Afotey, has encouraged the government and the Ghana Football Association to invest more in the local league to bring more revenue.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Mr Afotey mentioned that sports could bring the country more revenue than agriculture if the government and the leaders give it the needed attention.



“We must make it attractive for people to want to play or associate with football. Let’s give it hope. We are appealing to the government to invest in it. We can be serious with sports just as we are serious with agriculture.



Sports could bring in more than what agriculture brings in because when we have the facilities teams will come here, and for pre-seasons, hotels will make money. Imagine the forex exchange.”

Rences FC has won against Ebony FC to qualify for the Middle League. At the final game, there were very few spectators at the Tema Sports Stadium. Moreover, there was no ambulance on site for the team players.



Mr Francis mentioned that it is not only the division two league that lacks material or equipment for the sports. According to him, the “powers that be must make the logistics available because it is the same with the other leagues as well.”