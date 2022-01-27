Government must build local coaches’ capacity for national teams - Wisdom Woyome

Ranking Member for Parliament's Youth and Sports committee, Kobena Mensah Wisdom Woyome

Ranking Member for Parliament's Youth and Sports committee, Kobena Mensah Wisdom Woyome has urged government to build the capacity of local coaches for them to be able to manage national teams.



Kobena Woyome who has expressed his confidence in local coaches heading national teams in the country, stated in an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM, Ghanaian coaches ought to be given more opportunities to build on their knowledge to enable them compete with the foreign coaches.



"I have a soft spot for local coaches because I want us to build their capacity. Looking at the previous Afcons we won, we won them with local coaches, so all I am saying is that, there’s so much we can do with local coaches but the question is ‘have they built the needed capacity of local coaches to deliver?.’ And this must be the responsibility of the system [government]. This is the only way to stop appointing expatriates or looking for the best foreign coaches, Kobena Woyome stated.

According to him, the best foreign coach must be employed in the instance when there is no local coach to become the next Black Stars coach.



“And if we want to look for expatriates, we should go in for the best and not the likes of Milo whose performance was not looking good prior to his appointment.”



Coach Milovan Rajevac was officially sacked by the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, January 27, 2022 following a directive from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The FA cited that it reviewed a number of reports on Ghana’s poor performance at the AFCON 2021 to conclude on their final decision to fire the Serbian coach.