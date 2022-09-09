Government prepared to back Asante Kotoko's Africa campaign - Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Asante Kotoko

Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports, said on Asempa FM's SportsNite broadcast on Thursday evening that the government has provided financial support to 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.

“Kotoko, who are representing us in the CAF Champions League have received GHS1 million from the ministry to support their campaign,” the Minister told Worlanyo.



“Last season, when Hearts of Oak were participating in Africa, we supported them with GHS1 million,” he added.



The Porcupine Warriors have departed the country to face the 2021/22 Burkina Faso Premier League winners RC Kadiogo. The game against RC Kadiogo will be played in Cotonou, Benin.

Below is the Asante Kotoko squad:



