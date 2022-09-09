0
Menu
Sports

Government prepared to back Asante Kotoko's Africa campaign - Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Asante Kotoko Vs Legon Cities 780x470 1 Asante Kotoko

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports, said on Asempa FM's SportsNite broadcast on Thursday evening that the government has provided financial support to 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.

“Kotoko, who are representing us in the CAF Champions League have received GHS1 million from the ministry to support their campaign,” the Minister told Worlanyo.

“Last season, when Hearts of Oak were participating in Africa, we supported them with GHS1 million,” he added.

The Porcupine Warriors have departed the country to face the 2021/22 Burkina Faso Premier League winners RC Kadiogo. The game against RC Kadiogo will be played in Cotonou, Benin.

Below is the Asante Kotoko squad:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel