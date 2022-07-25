0
Government promises adequate preparation for Black Stars ahead of 2022 World Cup

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed government will ensure adequate preparation for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018.

The biggest soccer mundial will be staged in Qatar between November and December where 32 countries will battle it out for the covetous trophy.

At the 2022 Mid-Year budget review, the finance minister reiterated government desire to support the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

“The Black Stars will represent our nation at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November 2022. Government will ensure that adequate preparation is made to facilitate outstanding performance at the tournament.”

He also called on Ghanaians to support the national team in prayers to succeed at the upcoming tournament.

“We encourage Ghanaians to continue to remember them in prayer and offer our support” he said.

