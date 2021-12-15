Government receives only $2m of $25m targeted for 2021 AFCON

Mustapha Ussif

The Government of Ghana has been able to raise only $2 million of the $25 million targeted for preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif revealed the amount raised so far on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.



The minister implored corporate bodies to come to the aid of the Black Stars as they ensure a smooth AFCON for the team.



He also asked that Ghanaians support the team devoid of any political affiliation.



The Sports Ministry have been soliciting for funds to help the preparations of the national team, and had targeted $25 million for both the Nations Cup and the World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the management committee of the Black Stars met the Ghana Football Association to discuss plans for AFCON 2021, which included the submitting of the provisional squad and the expansion of Milovan Rajevac's backroom staff.



Ghana begins camping on December 22 in Qatar.



The team has lined up three friendlies including a test match against African champions Algeria.