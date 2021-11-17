Government will speed up preparations for 2023 Africa Games - Ofori-Atta

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has announced that the government will speed up preparations for the 13th African Games in Accra in 2023.



Ghana won the bid to host the 13th African Games in Accra in 2023 after beating Egypt in the bid process on Saturday, October 27, 2018.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised the country will be ready to host the 2023 African Games after cutting the first sod on the $145 million sports complex being built for the event in Ghana, but nothing concrete has been seen as far as preparations for the event is concerned.

However, Ken Ofori Atta has stated that the government is bent on hosting the rest of Africa in 2023 and will begin preparations for the event next year.



"Mr. Speaker, in 20Mr Ghana will participate in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and continue with preparatory activities towards organizing and hosting the 13th African Games in Accra in 2023.



"Government will procure sports logistics and equipment and begin the construction of a new multipurpose sports hall, hostel facilities, and an Olympic-size swimming pool at Borteyman in Accra," Ken Ofori-Atta said.



