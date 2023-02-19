2
Menu
Sports

Govt making arrangements to transport Atsu’s body to Ghana for burial

FB IMG 1676707021060 Christian Atsu

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Embassy of Ghana in Turkey has announced that it is making plans for the body of Ex Black Stars winger Christian Atsu to be transported to Ghana for burial.

In a statement, the embassy said the arrangements are being made with assistance from the Government of Turkey.

The body of the Hatayspor player was recovered from under rubble on Saturday, February 18.

This development comes 12 days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, claiming some 40,000 lives in both countries.

The statement from the Embassy also revealed that Christian Atsu’s elder brother, twin sister and an official from the Ghana Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.

“Government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences,” the statement added.

Read full statement below:

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Related Articles: