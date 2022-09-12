Govt rewards Ghana’s 2022 Commonwealth medalists with a cash prize

Deputy sports minster, Opoku Bobie with the three boxing medalists

The government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has rewarded the three boxers who won medals for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

Silver medalists Abraham Mensah (bantamweight) and Joseph Commey (featherweight) both received US$5,000, while Abdul Walid Omar (light welterweight) received $3,000 for winning bronze.



Black Bombers coaches headed by Ofori Asare, Daniel Lartey Quaye & Ebenezer Ofoli Quaye received US$2000 each for their efforts in prepping the boxers for the tournament.



The cheques were presented by deputy sports minister, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie, to the boxers and their coaches at the sports ministry.



Track and field athletes, Joseph Paul Amoah & Deborah Acquah are expected to receive US$3000 each for winning bronze medals in 200m and Triple Jump respectively.

JNA/BOG