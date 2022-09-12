0
Menu
Sports

Govt rewards Ghana’s 2022 Commonwealth medalists with a cash prize

Commonwealth Boxer Deputy sports minster, Opoku Bobie with the three boxing medalists

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has rewarded the three boxers who won medals for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

Silver medalists Abraham Mensah (bantamweight) and Joseph Commey (featherweight) both received US$5,000, while Abdul Walid Omar (light welterweight) received $3,000 for winning bronze.

Black Bombers coaches headed by Ofori Asare, Daniel Lartey Quaye & Ebenezer Ofoli Quaye received US$2000 each for their efforts in prepping the boxers for the tournament.

The cheques were presented by deputy sports minister, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie, to the boxers and their coaches at the sports ministry.

Track and field athletes, Joseph Paul Amoah & Deborah Acquah are expected to receive US$3000 each for winning bronze medals in 200m and Triple Jump respectively.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service