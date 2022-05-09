Govt to convert Borteyman Sports Complex to University – Sports Minister

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Source: Peace FM

The government says the Borteyman Sports Complex will be converted into a university for sports and development after the African Games.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif who disclosed this during the Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra on Sunday, May 8, 2022, said this is to ensure that the facility is put to good use and see to its continuous usage.



“Government has decided to adopt the hybrid format to be able to provide the needed facilities to organize the games. And when I say the hybrid format; leveraging on existing infrastructure and also be able to develop new facilities we don’t have as a country, and we are developing the new facilities that we don’t have at Borteyman,” he said.



President Nana Akufo-Addo in August last year broke grounds for the construction of a $145 million sports complex at Borteyman, in the Greater Accra Region. The facility is earmarked to be used for the 13th edition of the African Games with Ghana as the host nation.



The Complex though in it construction stages is fitted with a 1,000 seater competition swimming pool, that is a 10-lane competition swimming pool; an 8-lane warm-up swimming pool; a 1,000 seater multi-purpose sports hall for basketball, badminton, boxing, table tennis and weightlifting; and a 500 seater temporary dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate and taekwondo.

This according to the Minister makes it easy for the facility to be converted into a university. This he said will help put it to good use after the games and also readily serve the sporting needs of Ghanaians.



The Minister also stated that because the Sports Ministry aims to rely on existing infrastructure, the University of Ghana is on the list of institutions that will be updated to match international standards in order to host the games.



“The University of Ghana Sports Stadium is being upgraded. We are adding a warm-up track which is just five minutes away from the main stadium and there will be a covered walk lane to allow athletes access the main stadium,” he added.