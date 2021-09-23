Grab the opportunity given you - Van Der Merwe to Golfers

Michiel Van Der Merwe, General Manager for Damang Gold Fields

Twenty-Four (24) scratch golf players across the country are currently at Damang in the Western Region to complete in 2021 Amateur Pro- Qualifier at the Gold Fields Golf Course.

Addressing the opening ceremony held at the club house on Wednesday morning September 22, before the tee off, Mr. Michiel Van Der Merwe General Manager for Damang Gold Fields, asked the golfers to grab the opportunity given them to become professional Golfers in full.



''You are almost professional golfers and It's not easy to reduce your Handicap to such single scratch level''.



''Arriving here in Damang to participate in this amateur Pro- qualifier means you are talented young golfers because I have tried in many years to reduced my Handicap to just twenty-four (24) but have not been able to achieve that enviable position in the game''.

The twenty-four (24) are drawn from the Tafo Golf Club, Royal, Achimota, Center of the World formerly known as Tema Country Golf Club, Celebrity, Nsuta and the host Damang Golf Club.



Speaking to Akwasi Prempeh, the Tournament Director for PGA of Ghana who are the organizers of the competition said, there will be five slots for grab and plus (+) 12 standard scratch score (SSS) have been set as benchmark for qualification. He added that should there be a tie, the executive committee of the PGA will organize a sudden death for specific number of holes to break the tie.



The four day event which tee off on Wednesday is expected to be finished on Saturday September 25, 2021 at Ghana's St. Andrews Golf Course at Damang.