Grace Mintah, Edward Asamoah dominate Armwrestling Battle for Independence

Derrick Adu Kwakye aka Asoka GH defeated Rudulf Welbeck 2-0

Grace Mintah of the Ghana Police Service dramatically pulled three quick wins to beat the toughest and strongest female, Yasmin Kadri Moro to win the Women Heavyweight contest on Independence Holiday.

Grace, who lost the first two battles in the best of five, applied technique, wisdom and strength to take the fight from the ever improving and enterprising Mariam Yasmin Kadri Moro aka ‘Bukom Vampire’ who was the toast of fans and was poised to carry the night.



Captain of the Golden Arms, Immigration Officer Edward Asamoah battled to shut up brags from lightweight Wisdom Abromekyi who moved up from 75kg to 90kg to challenge the captain.



The latter threw up a challenge to officer Edward Asamoah and went into 3 months training to dethrone the Golden Arms captain but the tough fight couldn’t travel all 5 rounds.



Results:



Wisdom Abromekye (Ayigbe Mafia) 1 vs Edward Asamoah (The Royal) 2



Prince Affum Fadoma 2 vs Issa Kunyah 1



Grace Mintah 3 vs Yasmin Kadiri Moro 2



Richard Tanya 0 vs Godwin Sackey 2



Abdul Aziz Wahab 2 vs Samuel Adjetey Sowah (Slimtech) 0

Grace Karley Commey (Shaun Paul) 2 vs Jennifer Amuzu 0.



The Live TV Armwrestling Battle dubbed “Show Up or Shut Up” was watched by many on GTV Sports+ and witnessed by the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Mr. Seth Panwun Boyoyo, Deputy Director General of NSA, Mr. Majid Bawa, Jeff and Kofi Asare Brako both of the NSA, President of Table Tennis Association, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu and other top officials and Federation Heads.



Mr. Seth Panwun Boyoyo praised the Armwrestling Federation led by President Charles Osei Asibey for the level of commitment and making Armwrestling a household sport and reiterated Government’s support for Armwrestling as Ghana prepare for the Africa Games.



The Independence Armwrestling Battle was a revenge battle put together to mark Ghana’s independence and to settle on who’s the best in the various weight categories.