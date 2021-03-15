Grammy 2021: Wizkid go get statuette for im award? - See wetin di rules tok

Nigerian artiste Ayo Balogun, AKA Wizkid

Nigerian artiste Ayo Balogun, AKA Wizkid win im first Grammy awards for di Best Music Video category inside di 2021 award ceremony.

Beyonce song, Brown Skin Girl wia she feature di popular Nigerian artiste, Wizkid na im gbab di 2021 Grammy awards for Best Music Video.



Nigerians on social media dey divided as to weda Wizkid wey be featured artist on Beyonce music video, go get di Grammy Awards gramophone trophy alongside Beyonce.



But wetin di rule tok?



We torchlight am to find out.





See Grammy rules on featured artiste

To be recognized as a GRAMMY nominee, featured artiste must dey credited as a featured artist wen dem submit di song and e must make a significant and artistic contribution to di song.

Featured artists also dey GRAMMY- eligible for Album of The Year if dem perform on more than 33% of di playing time of an album.



Featured artist also dey eligible for di genre album categories if dem perform on more than 51% of playing time.



For performance category, featured artiste dey eligible if di owner of di song credit dem on di track/single.



If dem credit an album to one artiste and e get plenty artistes wey sing for many of di tracks , dem fit consider di album as "Various Artists" album.



Dis go depend on case-by-case basis by di Academy.





Who dey collect statuette for Best Music Video?

For di Best Video category wey Wizkid win with Beyonce, her daughter Blue Ivy, di list of pipo wey go collect di Gramophone trophy wey di Grammy Academy dey give na: Di Artistes, Video Director & Video Producer.



Dis one mean say all di artistes wey feature for di music video (wey dem credit) plus di pesin wey direct di video and di video producer go get their own individual statuette, according to di rules of di Academy.



Audio Producer, Audio Mixer and Video Editor of di winning music video go collect Grammy certificate.





Wetin dis rule mean for Wizkid?

Wizkid dey eligible to receive di Grammy Statuette as im be artiste wey feature for Beyonce song, 'Brown Skin Girl' (Winner of di 2021 Grammy awards).