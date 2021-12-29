Granit Xhaka reveals why fans don’t rate Partey’s role for Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has noted that colleague Thomas Partey is being assessed on the amount of money the club paid for him adding that, doing so is blinding his critics from appreciating his contribution to the club.



Granit Xhaka who is Partey’s midfielder partner told The Athletic that Partey’s price tag is weighing on him as his performances are always compared to the money Arsenal paid Atletico Madrid for his signature.



He, however, thinks it is wrong for people to have such notions because players do not dictate how much is paid for their signature.



“He cost a lot of money and people today see only the price. But I think it is wrong because it’s not our fault if people pay 50, 60, 100 million,” he said.

Xhaka also opened up on how it feels to be playing alongside Partey in the heart of the Arsenal midfield.



The Swiss international says he enjoys playing with Thomas Partey and also loves Partey’s willingness to learn.



“I love to play with him. He is a great midfielder and an amazing, amazing, amazing guy. He is a guy who wants to improve, (he) is coming in, asking you questions and is open to learn.”



Partey joined Arsenal two seasons ago from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day for $45million.



The 28-year-old is reported to be pocketing $250,000 weekly as part of his four-year contract with the London side.