Great Olympic board chair blesses Gladson Awako’s move to Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics player, Gladson Awako

Great Olympic board chairman, His Excellency Amarkai Amarteifio has given his blessing to talisman Gladson Awako to join rivals Hearts of Oak.

The forward joined the Ghana Premier League outfit last season and immediately took the league by storm with his outstanding performances.



At the end of the 2020/2021 football season, Gladson Awako has been hailed as one of the best home-based players.



With Hearts of Oak looking to strengthen its squad for the next football season, the club has contacted Great Olympics for the services of Awako.

At the end of a crunch meeting on Thursday, His Excellency Amarkai Amarteifio who is board chairman of Great Olympic has given his blessing for the deal to happen.



"Yes I have met him, I blessed him and I wish Hearts of Oak well in their campaign,” the Olympics board chairman told Oyerepa FM after the meeting.



Gladson Awako as a result, is now set to complete what will be a big move to Hearts of Oak.