0
Menu
Sports

Great Olympics 3 – 0 Hearts: Phobians ‘flogged’ by Wonder Club in Ga-Mantse derby

36309031.295 Great Olympics played Hearts of Oak

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Accra Great Olympics FC flogged their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon in their week 33 clash.

The Phobians could not find antidotes to Olympics threats and eventually succumbed to a heavy defeat against the Blue and Whites outfit in the Ga-Mantse derby.

Olympics played better than the Rainbow Boys throughout the game and created a lot of chances in the game against a tame Hearts of Oak SC team who were very shambolic in possession.

On the 19th minute mark of the match, Amos Acheampong’s cool finish gave the home team a deserving lead on the balance of play in the opening minutes of the match.

Hearts tried finding their way back into the game but failed to create enough as they made three changes in the first half of the match.

Nonetheless, it was Olympics that got themselves another goal at the 32nd-minute mark through Razak Yussif before the break.

Hearts couldn’t find a way back into the game despite coming close to scoring on one or two occasions but were denied by the Olympics goalkeeper who was brilliant on the day.

Razak scored again late in the match to put the game beyond the reach of the Phobians who have now gone three games without a point.

3-0 it finished in Olympics favour as they got a sweet home and away wins this 2021-22 season in the Ghana Premier League over their rivals.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up