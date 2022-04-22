Great Olympics Annor coach warns players to desist from betting or face expulsion

Annor Walker, Great Olympics head coach

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker has given a stern warning to his players to desist from betting or face expulsion.

The Black Stars B coach has complained about how allegations of betting is killing the spirit of fair play in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Annor Walker complains that due to allegations of betting, the Premier League is no longer attractive as matches are not played in a competitive manner.



“Our football is no longer attractive. This is not the kind of football or league we were involved in before going into coaching, ” Annor Walker told Kumasi-based Hello FM.



“We didn’t hear of any betting, but now some people plan this betting before their matches. I have always said that if anyone calls me for such a thing, I will let the police arrest him or her.

Look at the games we played last week in the Ghana Premier League. So was it good? There were so many betting issues, but until now they have not been solved. Just look at what happened in Techiman between Eleven Wonders and Bechem United. I don’t want to talk much, but look at how the goals were scored during the time added on. Definitely, there is something wrong somewhere.



“Last season was the same. Even during the game, you will see players asking why my players are not playing it soft and if they were not informed about the outcome of the game. My players were telling me.



He added: “I have warned my players not to involve themselves in the betting. They do so at their own peril. I have told them that every player who gets caught will be sacked from the team, no matter his contribution to the entire team.”