0
Menu
Sports

Great Olympics PRO launches attack on Maxwell Abbey Quaye for joining Hearts of Oak

Maxwell Abbey Quaye Striker, Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Great Olympics' Public Relations Officer, Saint Osei has described Maxwell Abbey Quaye as a 'very ungrateful player'.

According to Saint Osei, the club invested a lot in the striker and never expected him to turn his back against them by joining their rivals Hearts of Oak.

"He is a very ungrateful player, we have invested in him for a very long time but see how he left us, very ungrateful player," Saint Osei told Accra Based Hot FM.

Maxwell Abbey Quaye was a last-minute signing for Hearts of Oak on transfer deadline day. Abbey Quaye joined Hearts of Oak from city rivals, Great Olympics.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

Abbey Quaye was one of the key players for the Dade Boys as he netted 20 goals for Olympics.

Hearts of Oak are looking to improve their performance in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: