Great Olympics ace Razak Kasim close to sealing Hearts move

Razak Kasim Great Olympics midfielder, Razak Kasim

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak are close to signing Great Olympics midfielder Razak Kasim in the transfer window.

The Phobians have reportedly reached an agreement with rivals Great Olympics over the transfer of the hardworking midfielder.

Razak Kasim has few months left on his current deal with the 'Dade' boys and he is interested in making the switch to join the FA Cup holders.

The Black Galaxies midfielder impressed in the 2021/22 season, helping Great Olympics finish fifth, a place above Hearts of Oak.

He played a key role as Ghana's Black Galaxies beat Benin to progress in the 2022 CHAN qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics have found a replacement for Kasim after signing former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season begins in September.

