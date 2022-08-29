0
Menu
Sports

Great Olympics beat Bechem United 2-0 to win Ghalca G6 tournament

Great Olympics CuptxE Accra Great Olympics

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Great Olympics defeated Bechem United by 2-0 to become champions of the 2022 Ghalca G6 tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Goals from Abdul Yusif Razak and Adrian Adjetey gave the ‘Dade’ boys their first silverware ahead of the new season.

Yusif scored the opening goal of the match after connecting a well-taken corner-kick with his head from close range.

Great Olympics were awarded a penalty kick after Bechem United skipper Kofi Agbesimah was shown a red card after the ball came off his hand.

Adrian Adjetey scored neatly from the spot to double the Olympic advantage in the 47th minute.

Former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu nearly scored a free-kick from 25-yards out but it was dealt with by Bechem United’s goalkeeper.

After a slow start, Coach Yaw Preko led Great Olympics to become champions, overcoming Karela United and Berekum Chelsea in the tournament.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





JNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas
Related Articles: