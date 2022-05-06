Great Olympics beats Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at Accra Sports Stadium

Great Olympics displayed fine form on Friday afternoon as the team hammered Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The wonder club today hosted the Blues in a matchday 28 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Thanks to a bright start to the first half, Great Olympics managed to take the lead after just three minutes.



Amos Acheampong curled an unstoppable shot into the Berekum Chelsea FC net to send his team into the break with a narrow lead.



Although Berekum Chelsea will come into the game stronger in the second half, the team could not get anything at the end of full time.



Courtesy of a second strike from talisman Samuel Ashie Quaye in the 73rd minute, Great Olympics cruised to a deserved 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

The win today has propelled the Dade Boys to climb back into the top four of the Ghana Premier League standings.



