Great Olympics beats RTU to move 2nd on Ghana Premier League table

Great Olympics left it late as they beat Real Tamale United 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday in matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League.



George Asamoah struck early in the game to put Olympics in control 5 minutes into the game.



The Dade boys dominated the game into the second half with RTU having a nick at goal but were unlucky.



However, luck smiled on RTU after Olympics defender Raymond Grippman pulled his marker down in the box.

Ronald Frimpong stepped up and dispatched the ball into the net to level up for RTU with 5 minutes to spare in the second half.



RTU lost focus with just a minute to end the game in the 94th minute and Ghana’s former u-20 player Ibrahim Sulley scored the winner for Great Olympics to send the stadium into raptures.



The victory moves Olympics to the second position, 9 points behind league leaders Asante Kotoko on the Ghana Premier League table.



Kotoko have 40 points, with Great Olympics having 31 points after matchday 18.



